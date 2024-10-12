Sign up
Previous
Photo 3408
Sunset Below the Line of Clouds!
Went to my other spot tonight to try for the Owl. That was a bust, but did see a pretty nice sunset. Always need more clouds out there to give it more color.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th October 2024 6:50pm
Tags
sunets-rick365
