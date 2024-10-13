Previous
Mr Squirrel Having His Snack! by rickster549
Mr Squirrel Having His Snack!

Saw MR Squirrel up there on the limb going to town on that nut. Must have really been concentrating on it, as I didn't seem to bother him at all.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
