Previous
Photo 3354
Egret Working on It's Grooming!
This one was doing a lot of grooming. I was lucky, just to get a good side view, as most of the time, it had it's head and beak down somewhere out of sight.
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th October 2024 3:53pm
Tags
birds-rick365
