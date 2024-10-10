Previous
Egret Working on It's Grooming! by rickster549
Photo 3354

Egret Working on It's Grooming!

This one was doing a lot of grooming. I was lucky, just to get a good side view, as most of the time, it had it's head and beak down somewhere out of sight.
10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
