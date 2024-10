Juvenile Bald Eagle!

Found this guy just sitting up there. Didn't seem to be bothered by all of the people coming down the trail, so I got way too many shots of it. Didn't think about waiting around to catch the take off, so went on back into other areas of the park. But when I got back to this spot, an Osprey was sitting up there. Not sure if the Osprey came in and chased the Eagle off, of if it was just time for the Eagle to leave. I suspect that the Osprey chased it off.