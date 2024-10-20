Previous
Blue Angel's Passing By! by rickster549
Blue Angel's Passing By!

The worst day this weekend for the airshow, so not any real clear shots. Pretty heavy drizzle the whole time. Hope the Blue's had some really good wiper blades. :-) Not the best shot, but I like the Jacksonville skyline in the background.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
