Photo 3363
Sunset Behind that Cloud Bank!
Did get a little light out there tonight, but that one cloud bank sorta blocked things out. But did like the light that came out on the right side of it.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th August 2024 7:28pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous golden light, silhouettes, composition
August 29th, 2024
