Photo 2944
Anolther Attempt at the Milky Way!
But looks like we had quite a bit of clouds still up there tonight, and as usual, way too much light on the horizon. :-(
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Gorgeous sky
August 14th, 2023
Joy's Focus
ace
Beautiful image!
August 14th, 2023
