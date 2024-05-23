Cute Bunny Rabbit!

Went down for sunset tonight and saw this couple looking under the car next to me. As I got out, saw them tossing something on the ground. Thought it was a squirrel, but they informed me that there were a couple of bunnies under the car. And from what they indicated, there had actually been 4 of them. Apparently, somebody had brought them down and dumped them at the park. Not a good place, as there are quite a few owls and other critters that are not friendly to the bunnies. Hopefully , they'll find a safe spot for the night.