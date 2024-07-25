Previous
Tufted Titmouse! by rickster549
Tufted Titmouse!

Just happened to catch this one out of the corner of my eye, but was able to get a few shots of it before it totally flew away.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Rick

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Kinda cute!
July 26th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Your bird shots are excellent
July 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Fabulous!
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and framing.
July 26th, 2024  
