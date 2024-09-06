Previous
Barred Owl! by rickster549
Barred Owl!

Got this one the other day. Lighting was terrible and that one leaf was really in a bad spot. I tried to move around but just couldn't get a clear view.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
