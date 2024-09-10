Sign up
Photo 3324
Beauty Berries With a Visitor!
So much for the Beauty Berries with that ugly critter sitting on them. Did manage to get out for a little bit and get a couple of shots.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th September 2024 10:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Dorothy
ace
Oh My! Beauty and the beast!
September 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
How pretty!
September 11th, 2024
Barb
ace
Great capture, Rick! I think the critter is cute!
September 11th, 2024
