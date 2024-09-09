Sign up
Previous
Photo 3323
Blue Heron Taking a Break!
This guy must have had a full stomach, as it was just standing on that old tree and didn't appear to be looking for any food.
9th September 2024
9th Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
3rd September 2024 11:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
