Previous
Photo 3325
Mom and the Baby, Great Horned Owls!
Although the one on the right is the baby, it looks to be a big as mom. It sort of looks like the baby was grooming mom, while they were sitting there. Way back in the archives.
11th September 2024
11th Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th May 2024 6:44pm
Tags
birds-rick365
