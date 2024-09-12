Sign up
Photo 3326
I Saw the Kingfisher Today!
But as usual, never can get a close-up shot. This one was quite a distance away, so had to really crop it in. But at least I was able to get a shot of one.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
12th September 2024 11:07am
Tags
birds-rick365
Allison Maltese
ace
Yes, they are pretty hard to get near. Cute shot, though.
September 13th, 2024
