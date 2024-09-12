Previous
I Saw the Kingfisher Today! by rickster549
Photo 3326

I Saw the Kingfisher Today!

But as usual, never can get a close-up shot. This one was quite a distance away, so had to really crop it in. But at least I was able to get a shot of one.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Allison Maltese ace
Yes, they are pretty hard to get near. Cute shot, though.
September 13th, 2024  
