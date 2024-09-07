Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Finally saw one of these guys today. Pretty much perfect shape except for that one tail on the right side.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Rick

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Well caught, and did you notice that the right lower end of the right wing is gone on this one?
September 8th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
September 8th, 2024  
