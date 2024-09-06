Previous
One More Sunset From the Other Night! by rickster549
One More Sunset From the Other Night!

Was raining again tonight so I didn't even go down. So thought I needed to at least put on a colorful one, which I had a lot of shots from that night.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
The clouds are fascinating but they unbalance the photo to my eye
September 7th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
oh yeah, you did your thang...
September 7th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautifully composed!
September 7th, 2024  
John ace
Wow! This is spectacular with that amazing cloud!
September 7th, 2024  
