Previous
Photo 3372
One More Sunset From the Other Night!
Was raining again tonight so I didn't even go down. So thought I needed to at least put on a colorful one, which I had a lot of shots from that night.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
4
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9767
photos
154
followers
53
following
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
3371
3372
3318
3073
3371
3319
3074
3372
3320
3075
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd September 2024 8:13pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Jane Pittenger
ace
The clouds are fascinating but they unbalance the photo to my eye
September 7th, 2024
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
oh yeah, you did your thang...
September 7th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautifully composed!
September 7th, 2024
John
ace
Wow! This is spectacular with that amazing cloud!
September 7th, 2024
