Monochrome Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3373

Monochrome Sunset Tonight!

At least it wasn't raining at the time, but there sure wasn't any sign of the sun. Did change it a little, but not very much.
7th September 2024 7th Sep 24

Rick

gloria jones ace
Neat contrast to the bright, vivid sunsets
September 8th, 2024  
