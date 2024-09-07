Sign up
Previous
Photo 3373
Monochrome Sunset Tonight!
At least it wasn't raining at the time, but there sure wasn't any sign of the sun. Did change it a little, but not very much.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
7th September 2024 7:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Neat contrast to the bright, vivid sunsets
September 8th, 2024
