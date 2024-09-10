Sign up
Photo 3376
Well, Think We Had Clouds Tonight, but Sure Didn't Have any Sunset!
Did get a shot break in the rain and I ran out for a couple of shots, but you could see the rain coming, so I sure didn't stay very long.
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Peter Dulis
ace
Dosnt always shine here as well
September 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great leading line and comp...:)
September 11th, 2024
