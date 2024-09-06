Previous
Flower by rickster549
Photo 3075

Flower

Not sure what this one is. But it was a very brightly colored flower.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Jane Pittenger ace
Nice clor palette and dof
September 7th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nice
September 7th, 2024  
