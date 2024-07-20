Previous
Lightning on the North Side of the Pier! by rickster549
Lightning on the North Side of the Pier!

While down for sunset, had a pretty good storm to the north, so had to try for some lightning shots. Got a few, but seemed like every time the shutter closed, then the biggest bolt of all, would appear. :-)
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
