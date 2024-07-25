Previous
Mostly Grey Sunset Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3329

Mostly Grey Sunset Tonight!

More rain today and the clouds were remaining this afternoon at sunset. Just a little peak of red out there as the sun went down, but that was all that we got.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Rick

@rickster549

Glover Shearron, Jr.
Okay....I LIKE this, a nice departure from your regular sunset images
July 26th, 2024  
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
July 26th, 2024  
Suzanne
Still beautiful
July 26th, 2024  
Diana
Gorgeous capture and tonal range.
July 26th, 2024  
