The Clouds Were Blowing In! by rickster549
Photo 3368

The Clouds Were Blowing In!

Went to one of my other sites tonight to look for the owls, which I didn't find, but decided to hang around for sunset. Had some really nice colors as the sun sank below the horizon.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Rick

