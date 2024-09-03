Sign up
Previous
Photo 3369
One More Shot of Last Night's Sunset!
From my usual location. I drove up from the other spot and ran out to the pier at this location. It was quite a site with that cloud blowing across the river. Got rained out tonight.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd September 2024 8:17pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
