Sunset at A Different Spot! by rickster549
Sunset at A Different Spot!

Since I was going to be waiting around for the Milky Way, I went to a different spot tonight for the sunset. Just can't get away from those clouds on the horizon.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Rick

@rickster549
gloria jones ace
I like the different angle.
August 31st, 2024  
