Previous
Photo 3365
Sunset at A Different Spot!
Since I was going to be waiting around for the Milky Way, I went to a different spot tonight for the sunset. Just can't get away from those clouds on the horizon.
30th August 2024
30th Aug 24
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th August 2024 8:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
I like the different angle.
August 31st, 2024
