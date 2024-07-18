Sign up
Previous
Photo 3270
The Monarchs Were Pretty Busy Today!
At least there were quite a few of them flying around and actually landing on the flowers.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
3
5
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th July 2024 10:45am
Tags
butterflies-rick365
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful soft background, great image!
July 19th, 2024
Allison Maltese
ace
Great "sherbet" colors! I saw just one in the yard today. I have plenty of milkweed, so hoping there will be more.
July 19th, 2024
Babs
ace
So beautiful. fav.
July 19th, 2024
