The Monarchs Were Pretty Busy Today! by rickster549
The Monarchs Were Pretty Busy Today!

At least there were quite a few of them flying around and actually landing on the flowers.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful soft background, great image!
July 19th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
Great "sherbet" colors! I saw just one in the yard today. I have plenty of milkweed, so hoping there will be more.
July 19th, 2024  
Babs ace
So beautiful. fav.
July 19th, 2024  
