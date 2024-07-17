Previous
Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Photo 3269

Red Shouldered Hawk!

Was looking for one of the baby barred owls this afternoon, and noticed this guy out on the limb as I walked down the trail. It's standing on that one leg and has the other one tucked underneath the feathers. Never did see the owl this evening.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
895% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise