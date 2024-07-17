Sign up
Previous
Photo 3269
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Was looking for one of the baby barred owls this afternoon, and noticed this guy out on the limb as I walked down the trail. It's standing on that one leg and has the other one tucked underneath the feathers. Never did see the owl this evening.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9614
photos
163
followers
54
following
895% complete
3262
3263
3264
3265
3266
3267
3268
3269
3267
3022
3320
3268
3023
3321
3269
3024
Views
5
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th July 2024 7:18pm
Tags
birds-rick365
