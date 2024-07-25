Previous
Grasshopper, Trying to Blend In! by rickster549
Grasshopper, Trying to Blend In!

Saw this one fly by and then land on the ground, so had to find it them. Took just a bit to actually find it after it landed.
25th July 2024 25th Jul 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Pretty nice find, there!
July 26th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good one!
July 26th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Wonderful shot, blending in!
July 26th, 2024  
Diana ace
Well spotted and captured, he sure blends in well.
July 26th, 2024  
