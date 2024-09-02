Previous
The Southern Light's! by rickster549
The Southern Light's!

When getting the grill ready this afternoon, noticed the green colors in the fire, so had to get a shot of that. Not sure what was causing it, but sure was something different. Just like the northern lights. :-)
2nd September 2024

Rick

Photo Details

