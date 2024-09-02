Sign up
Photo 3071
The Southern Light's!
When getting the grill ready this afternoon, noticed the green colors in the fire, so had to get a shot of that. Not sure what was causing it, but sure was something different. Just like the northern lights. :-)
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd September 2024 5:08pm
Tags
misc-rick365
