Take Another Step And I'll Bite Your Head Off! by rickster549
Take Another Step And I'll Bite Your Head Off!

Hadn't really noticed the pincers that the ants have until I got out the Macro lens today. That one on the left looked like it was going to take a bite.
15th August 2023

