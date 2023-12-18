Previous
Mr and Mrs Merganser! by rickster549
Out for there swim this morning. Saw a couple of them at another location, but the Mr Merganser was too busy diving and staying underwater. Fortunately, these were staying pretty much on top of the water.
Rick

