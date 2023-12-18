Sign up
Previous
Photo 3066
Mr and Mrs Merganser!
Out for there swim this morning. Saw a couple of them at another location, but the Mr Merganser was too busy diving and staying underwater. Fortunately, these were staying pretty much on top of the water.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
18th December 2023 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
