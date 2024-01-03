Sign up
Previous
Photo 3082
Lady Merganser!
Can't not get a few shots of the lady's when they are out there. This is the mate of the Hoodie that I put on yesterday.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
9052
photos
169
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
2nd January 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
