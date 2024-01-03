Previous
Lady Merganser! by rickster549
Photo 3082

Lady Merganser!

Can't not get a few shots of the lady's when they are out there. This is the mate of the Hoodie that I put on yesterday.
3rd January 2024 3rd Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
844% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise