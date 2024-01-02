Previous
Mr Hooded Merganser! by rickster549
Photo 3081

Mr Hooded Merganser!

Saw this guy again as I was driving into the park for sunset. Was really nice tonight, as the water was really calm so got a pretty nice reflection.
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
844% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb capture with perfect reflection in the calm water ! fav
January 3rd, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding capture
January 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise