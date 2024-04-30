Previous
Blue Heron Looking for it's Snack from the Railing! by rickster549
Photo 3200

Blue Heron Looking for it's Snack from the Railing!

There's about a 4 foot railing around the walkway and this guy landed up there and started looking down into the water to see what it could find. Then it got into this position and immediately jumped/flew down into a clump of reeds in the water and poked a hand size fish. It stood there for a few seconds and then flew back up on the railing. Then another Blue Heron flew down. Not sure if it was going to try and take it away, but the fisher, took off and left the other Heron on the railing.
Rick

amyK ace
That’s quite the pose!
May 1st, 2024  
