Photo 3213
Mom Osprey Stretching Her Wings!
This is the other nest that I've been watching. Pretty sure that there are some babies in there, but just haven't seen these. Think mom was getting a little tired and just had to get up and stretch her wings.
13th May 2024
13th May 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
birds-rick365
