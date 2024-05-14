Sign up
Previous
Photo 3214
Found the Baby Great Horned Owl This Morning!
And mom was just to the right and a little above it. The baby wasn't making much noise this morning, so it took quite a while to locate it. Just love those eyes.
14th May 2024
14th May 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
