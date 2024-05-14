Previous
Found the Baby Great Horned Owl This Morning! by rickster549
Found the Baby Great Horned Owl This Morning!

And mom was just to the right and a little above it. The baby wasn't making much noise this morning, so it took quite a while to locate it. Just love those eyes.
Rick

@rickster549
