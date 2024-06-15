Sign up
Photo 3000
Lotus Flower!
Quite a few of these blooming in one of the ponds, but it is just really hard to get to a position that you can see the real details on the inside, which is really interesting.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
9544
photos
161
followers
54
following
821% complete
2993
2994
2995
2996
2997
2998
2999
3000
3244
2998
3297
3245
2999
3298
3246
3000
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th June 2024 10:09am
Privacy
Public
Tags
flowers-rick365
