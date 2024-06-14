Previous
Cardinal on the Feeder! by rickster549
Photo 2999

Cardinal on the Feeder!

Just happened to look out the window and saw this guy up there picking at the feed, so had to run and get the camera. Did manage to get back and get a few shots before it flew away.
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
*lynn ace
beautiful cardinal ... love the birdseed on his beak!
June 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of this great looking cardinal
June 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
He is gorgeous.
June 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
