Previous
Photo 2999
Cardinal on the Feeder!
Just happened to look out the window and saw this guy up there picking at the feed, so had to run and get the camera. Did manage to get back and get a few shots before it flew away.
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
3
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
birds-rick365
*lynn
ace
beautiful cardinal ... love the birdseed on his beak!
June 15th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of this great looking cardinal
June 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
He is gorgeous.
June 15th, 2024
