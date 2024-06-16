Previous
Yellow Crowned Night Heron With It's Snack! by rickster549
Yellow Crowned Night Heron With It's Snack!

It's not real clear but it has a pretty good sized crab claw in it's beak. Not sure if it pulled it off of the crab, or if something else had already taken care of the crab and this one was just getting some of the remains.
16th June 2024 16th Jun 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Elisa Smith ace
Beautiful capture.
June 17th, 2024  
