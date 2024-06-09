Previous
Great Horned Owl Mom! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl Mom!

At least I'm pretty sure it is. I was looking for the Great Horned Owls this morning. Heard them doing their chirp and found the mom fairly quickly, but never did see the baby. So went on further back into the woods to check out the Ospreys and the barred owls. After looking for those, headed back towards where I found the mom. Heard them chirping again, so I was determined to find that youngin. After walking around the area for about 15 minutes, I was getting a shot of mom and happened to look up in a tree right beside me, and there it was. I'll post it tomorrow. Looked like it was trying to sleep, so surprised that it was making any sound at all.
9th June 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

