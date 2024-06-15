Sign up
Previous
Photo 3298
Sure Wasn't Expecting This, this Afternoon!
Didn't see that coming when I went down. But guess there was enough haze out there that things were somewhat covered up. Had some thunderstorms out there on the left that made some interesting cloud formations. Best on black if you have the time.
15th June 2024
15th Jun 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
15th June 2024 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
susnets-rick365
