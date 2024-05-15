Previous
Great Horned Owl Mom! by rickster549
Photo 3215

Great Horned Owl Mom!

At least I think it's mom, as it was staying close to the baby. Not sure if I've seen dad around lately.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
