And on the Usual Sunset Side of the Pier! by rickster549
Photo 3251

And on the Usual Sunset Side of the Pier!

We had this show tonight. It was really popping out there across the river. And I got quite a few shots of the bolts. Best on black if you have the time.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Mark St Clair ace
Great timing of the lightning and storm clouds raining
June 25th, 2024  
*lynn ace
fantastic lightning capture
June 25th, 2024  
Barb ace
Magnificent!
June 25th, 2024  
amyK ace
Cool capture
June 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding.
June 25th, 2024  
