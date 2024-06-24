Sign up
Previous
Photo 3251
And on the Usual Sunset Side of the Pier!
We had this show tonight. It was really popping out there across the river. And I got quite a few shots of the bolts. Best on black if you have the time.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
5
5
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9560
photos
161
followers
54
following
Tags
misc-rick365
Mark St Clair
ace
Great timing of the lightning and storm clouds raining
June 25th, 2024
*lynn
ace
fantastic lightning capture
June 25th, 2024
Barb
ace
Magnificent!
June 25th, 2024
amyK
ace
Cool capture
June 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Outstanding.
June 25th, 2024
