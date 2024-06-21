The Last Osprey Baby Practicing Getting Up into the Wind!

When I first got to the nest, there were three of the Osprey's sitting up there. Thought one was an adult, but still haven't totally figured them out. But two of them took off, but not sure if that was the first flight for them or not, as they seemed pretty confident. This one remained on the nest and kept doing it's test flight's. Probably should have stayed around a while longer, but needed to move on. I'm sure that it finally got brave and took off. Just wonder it they will return to the nest over the next couple of days. I'll see.