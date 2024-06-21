Previous
The Last Osprey Baby Practicing Getting Up into the Wind! by rickster549
Photo 3248

The Last Osprey Baby Practicing Getting Up into the Wind!

When I first got to the nest, there were three of the Osprey's sitting up there. Thought one was an adult, but still haven't totally figured them out. But two of them took off, but not sure if that was the first flight for them or not, as they seemed pretty confident. This one remained on the nest and kept doing it's test flight's. Probably should have stayed around a while longer, but needed to move on. I'm sure that it finally got brave and took off. Just wonder it they will return to the nest over the next couple of days. I'll see.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
889% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

aikiuser (jenn) ace
How cool to see!
June 22nd, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nice action shot
June 22nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise