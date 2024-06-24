Sign up
Previous
Photo 3006
Juvenile Great Horned Owl!
Glad this one was chirping late this afternoon or I would never have found it. And the good thing was that it was on a low limb for a change. Just needed a little more light, as I was cranking up all the setting's to get a clearer shot.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
7
7
Comments
1
1
Fav's
2
2
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th June 2024 7:38pm
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Fabulous focus and bokeh
June 25th, 2024
