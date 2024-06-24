Previous
Juvenile Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Juvenile Great Horned Owl!

Glad this one was chirping late this afternoon or I would never have found it. And the good thing was that it was on a low limb for a change. Just needed a little more light, as I was cranking up all the setting's to get a clearer shot.
24th June 2024

Rick

ace
@rickster549
gloria jones ace
Fabulous focus and bokeh
June 25th, 2024  
