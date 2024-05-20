Previous
Osprey With Lunch! by rickster549
Photo 2974

Osprey With Lunch!

Just happened to see this one flying away with it's catch. Severely cropped, as it was quite some distance away. Was hopping that it was going to turn around and head back my way, but that didn't happen.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
814% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Great capture of the “catch”
May 21st, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Great shot
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise