Hibiscus Flower! by rickster549
Hibiscus Flower!

At least that's what I think it is. I keep forgetting to check the little signs most of the flowers have at this location.
18th July 2024 18th Jul 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Lovely!
July 19th, 2024  
Allison Maltese ace
That's pretty in pink, and yes it is a hibiscus.
July 19th, 2024  
