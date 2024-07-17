Previous
Great Horned Owl! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl!

Pretty sure it's the juvenile. Was looking for it this morning and was hoping it would be chirping, but was walking the trail and just happened to look up and saw this blob and there he was. Just never could get it to really open those eyes.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Rick

Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
