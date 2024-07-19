Sign up
Photo 3026
The Leaf Just Appeared to Be Floating in Air!
Saw this leaf just floating in air as I walked by. Had to look real close to see if anything was holding it up. Not going to give away the secret. :-)
19th July 2024
19th Jul 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9620
photos
163
followers
54
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th July 2024 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Beverley
ace
Brilliant capture
July 20th, 2024
amyK
ace
Magic!
July 20th, 2024
