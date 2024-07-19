Previous
The Leaf Just Appeared to Be Floating in Air! by rickster549
Photo 3026

The Leaf Just Appeared to Be Floating in Air!

Saw this leaf just floating in air as I walked by. Had to look real close to see if anything was holding it up. Not going to give away the secret. :-)
19th July 2024 19th Jul 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Beverley ace
Brilliant capture
July 20th, 2024  
amyK ace
Magic!
July 20th, 2024  
