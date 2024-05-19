Sign up
Previous
Photo 2973
Mom Was Taking a Break!
Mom had been flying around the nest when I got there, but finally landed and posed there for a short time, and then she took off again. Guess she was really having to stretch those wings.
19th May 2024
19th May 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th May 2024 11:34am
Tags
birds-rick365
