Previous
Photo 3201
Grackel With a Snack!
Saw this guy with what I thought was a lizard, but after a closer look, not sure what it is. But the Grackel wasn't going to let go of it.
1st May 2024
1st May 24
1
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9409
photos
167
followers
52
following
876% complete
3194
3195
3196
3197
3198
3199
3200
3201
3199
2953
3252
3200
2954
3253
3201
2955
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th April 2024 11:11am
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Great pose; super composition
May 2nd, 2024
